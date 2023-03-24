EHL remains world’s top Hospitality School! #proud

“Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne #EHL Retains Title as World’s Best Hospitality Business School for Fifth Consecutive Year – A Remarkable Achievement!”.

We are thrilled and honored to announce for the fifth consecutive year that Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (#EHL) has been crowned the title of the best Hospitality Business School in the world! This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as the unwavering support of our alumni and industry partners. The #EHL community is filled with individuals who are passionate, innovative, and committed to excellence, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together.

At #EHL, we believe that our success goes beyond simply ranking at the top of prestigious lists; it is about shaping the future leaders of the hospitality industry and empowering them with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to make a positive impact in the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the growth of this dynamic and ever-evolving industry. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, we look forward to sharing our journey with you and creating a brighter future for hospitality education and beyond.

