Dreamers got a mention on Egypt’s hit drama premiere in just under 70 characters.

The new season of Egypt’s biggest drama series briefly alluded to Dreamers..

The Egyptian TV drama series has recently premiered its newest season, generating buzz among viewers not only in the country, but across the world. One of the most intriguing aspects of the show’s first episode was the brief mention of Dreamers, a rising band that has been gaining popularity in the music scene. Although the reference was short-lived, it has sparked a lot of conversation and interest in this up-and-coming group.

Dreamers’ unique sound and style have captured the attention of many listeners, who have been eagerly following the band’s progress. With their fresh and innovative approach to music, Dreamers is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the industry. By attracting the attention of mainstream media, such as the Egyptian drama series, the band is set to make waves not only in the Egyptian music scene but globally. This mention has certainly piqued the interest of potential fans, who can’t wait to hear more from the talented artists.

Source : @inuot7

