Donate food and get $20 lift ticket @buckhillmn on 3/26! Support MNFoodShare @360Communities #MarchMovement

Donate to Food Shelves in MN during March and Receive a Lift Ticket for $20 with Two Non-Perishable Items at Buck Hill!.

March is the perfect time to support food shelves in Minnesota by donating non-perishable food items. Buck Hill, a local ski resort, is offering an exciting incentive for those who contribute to this worthy cause. On Sunday, March 26th, anyone who donates two non-perishable food items will receive an all-day lift ticket for only $20. This is a great deal for ski enthusiasts looking to hit the slopes while also supporting their community.

All of the food collected from this event will be donated to 360 Communities, an organization that is part of the MN FoodShare March Campaign. This campaign aims to build awareness and support for food shelves across the state, as well as help reduce hunger and food insecurity. With Buck Hill’s offer, it’s now easier than ever for Minnesotans to give back to their community while enjoying a day of skiing. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and have fun at the same time!

Source : @360Communities

