Diverse Latinas, including astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, join the Latina Leadership Podcast this season. #FirstLatinaInSpace #LatinaLeadership #NASA #Podcast.

“Latinas of Every Background Join Us for the Latina Leadership Podcast’s New Season Featuring Dr. Ellen Ochoa, the First Latina in Space”

¿Listas para Escuchar?

#primeralatinanespacio #liderazgolatino #hispano #podcast #ellenochoa #comunidadlatina #nasa #espacio.

The Latina Leadership Podcast is kicking off a new season with a diverse range of guests, including Dr. Ellen Ochoa – the trailblazing astronaut who became the first Latina person to venture into space. Proudly showcasing accomplished Latinas from all walks of life, this podcast is a source of inspiration for anyone in the Hispanic community looking to develop their leadership skills and achieve their goals.

Through this podcast, its hosts and guests aim to empower Latinas and promote inclusivity in all areas of society, from professional environments to outer space. With Dr. Ochoa sharing her experiences and insights, listeners can expect to gain valuable knowledge and advice on how to overcome obstacles and become successful leaders. So, are you ready to join this amazing community of Latina leaders paving the way for a more equal and diverse future?

Source : @marketstreetllc

