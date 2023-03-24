Director #PradeepSarkar, known for movies like Parineeta & Mardaani, has passed away.

Renowned filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, the mastermind behind hits such as Parineeta and Mardaani, has died..

Renowned Indian Director, Pradeep Sarkar, has passed away. His legacy in the film industry has been marked by iconic productions such as Parineeta and Mardaani. As a seasoned professional, Sarkar’s contribution to the art of filmmaking in India has been immense, as he directed several well-known movies that captured the hearts of millions.

He was known for his impeccable storytelling and creative vision, which brought to life some of the most memorable characters on the big screen. His work inspired and touched countless lives, and his passing marks a great loss to the entertainment industry. Pradeep Sarkar’s legacy will always be remembered, and he will forever be celebrated as one of the greatest film directors to have graced the Indian cinema. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @ieEntertainment

