Director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68. RIP

Director of ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’, Pradeep Sarkar, passes away at 68 .

It has been confirmed that renowned Indian filmmaker, Pradeep Sarkar, has passed away at the age of 68. The sad news has been shared on Twitter by the entertainment website BINGED. Pradeep Sarkar was known for his directorial work on successful movies such as ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’.

The entire film fraternity is in shock and mourning the loss of this remarkable director. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. His fans and colleagues are expressing their condolences and paying tribute to him on social media. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @Binged_

Sad news! 'Parineeta' & 'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar has passed away at the age of 68 RIP

Sad news! 'Parineeta' & 'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar has passed away at the age of 68 🙁 RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PW3RoO4Wxq — BINGED (@Binged_) March 24, 2023