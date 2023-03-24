Director of PAW Patrol, Ted Bastien, has passed away. RIP.

RIP to Director of PAW Patrol, Ted Bastien – A Great Loss and Forever Remembered .

The PAW Patrol family is mourning the loss of their director, Ted Bastien. On March 23, 2023, Ryder, the leader of the PAW Patrol team, took to Twitter to share the sad news with the world. Along with a picture of Ted, Ryder expressed his grief and shared that he will never be forgotten.

Ted Bastien was a beloved member of the PAW Patrol team and his loss has deeply affected everyone who knew him. As the director, he played an instrumental role in the success of the animated series. He was responsible for overseeing the creation and development of the show, ensuring that it stayed true to its core values of teamwork, bravery, and compassion.

Ted’s passing is a reminder of the impact he had on the entertainment industry and the lives of those he worked with. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and the millions of children who have been inspired by the adventures of the PAW Patrol team. Rest in peace, Ted Bastien. You will be missed.

Source : @RyderLeader01

Ted Bastien Director of the PAW Patrol has passed away he’ll be missed and will never be forgotten RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/yq601dxrv8 — Ryder (01) (Good Mood🙂) () (@RyderLeader01) March 23, 2023