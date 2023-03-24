Congrats Tyler Lewis, 10-year #BRRkansascity Associate! BBQ expert at #BRRlife.

Tyler Lewis, an Associate at #BRRkansascity, celebrates a decade with the firm while settling the argument on the best BBQ between our Austin and Kansas City offices. #BRRlife.

We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations today to Tyler Lewis, an associate with #BRRkansascity, who is celebrating a remarkable milestone: a decade of dedicated service with our firm. Tyler has effectively exemplified the invaluable spirit of our team, having worked with us at both our Austin and Kansas City offices; he has been an invaluable member to our team in both locations.

We take immense pride in Tyler’s exceptional work ethic and are proud that he remains a pivotal part of our team. Tyler’s expertise and experience have been critical in delivering success and client satisfaction throughout the years. Additionally, Tyler settled the age-old argument of who has the best BBQ – it’s Kansas City, obviously! Congratulations Tyler on a decade of excellence, and here’s to many more years of continued success! #BRRlife

Source : @BRRarchitecture

Congratulations to Tyler Lewis, an Associate in #BRRkansascity, who's celebrating 10 years with the firm. As someone who has worked in both our Austin and Kansas City offices, he answers the controversial question: who has the best BBQ? #BRRlife

Congratulations to Tyler Lewis, an Associate in #BRRkansascity, who's celebrating 10 years with the firm. As someone who has worked in both our Austin and Kansas City offices, he answers the controversial question: who has the best BBQ? #BRRlife pic.twitter.com/OKOXEM5IfK — BRR Architecture (@BRRarchitecture) March 24, 2023