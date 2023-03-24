Chito x Sandhagen = Stakes high 170 news Chimaev’s plans Costa’s deal PFL taking over Listen to @ringer MMA Show!

The Impressive Matchup of Chito and Sandhagen: A Must-See

High Stakes in the MMA Scene

A Look into the 170 Division

Speculations on Chimaev’s Future Plans

Breaking Down Costa’s Fresh Contract

The PFL Takes Over Europe

Chito x Sandhagen is an explosive matchup that promises to deliver lots of excitement. Their incredible skills and athleticism will be on full display, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both fighters are at the top of their game, and the winner of this fight could secure a title shot in the bantamweight division.

Meanwhile, the welterweight division is also heating up, with many fighters vying for the top spot. With Chimaev’s next move, Costa’s new deal, and PFL’s euro invasion, there’s a lot to unpack and discuss in the world of MMA. Don’t miss out on the fiery new episode of the @ringer MMA Show and stay updated on all the latest developments in the MMA world.

Source : @arielhelwani

