ChineseKitty talks Love & Hip Hop w/ her mom & says reality TV hurt more than helped on The Progress Report Podcast!(70)

During a recent episode of The Progress Report Podcast, #ChineseKitty opened up about her experience being on Love & Hip Hop with her mother. Although many aspiring artists see reality TV as a way to boost their careers, ChineseKitty shared that being on the show was more of a hindrance than a help.

According to ChineseKitty, the drama and negative portrayal on Love & Hip Hop caused a lot of problems for her and her family. She stated that the drama on the show spilled into her personal life, causing problems with her relationships and friendships. Despite the setbacks, ChineseKitty remains determined to pursue her music career and is actively working on new music.

Overall, ChineseKitty’s story serves as a cautionary tale for those who may be considering reality TV as a way to launch their careers. While the exposure may seem like a great opportunity, the negative consequences can often outweigh the benefits.

