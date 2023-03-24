ChineseKitty reveals how her ex-friend slept with her boyfriend on new episode of The Progress Report Podcast! Watch on YouTube and Revolt. #BoyAintMine

In the latest episode of The Progress Report Podcast, #ChineseKitty reveals how her former friend had an affair with her boyfriend, ultimately inspiring her latest single “Boy Ain’t Mine”. Tune in on YouTube/TheProgressReportPodcast and Revolt for all the juicy details! .

In the latest episode of The Progress Report Podcast, Chinese Kitty opens up about a painful experience that inspired her new single, “Boy Ain’t Mine.” According to the rapper, an ex-friend of hers slept with her boyfriend, sending Chinese Kitty into a rage and inspiring her to write a song about being betrayed by a lover.

In the episode, Chinese Kitty shares the emotional journey that led her to create “Boy Ain’t Mine,” revealing the raw feelings of hurt and betrayal that drove her to create a powerful anthem for anyone who has ever been wronged by a partner. With her honest and relatable approach to music, Chinese Kitty is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop.

Source : @TPRMediaGroup

