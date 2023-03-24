Check out the latest episode of CARPET CITY CINEMA from Gila Films, featuring “Last Frankenstein”! #indiefilm #podcast #moviepodcast

Freshly released: The latest installment of Gila Films’ podcast, CARPET CITY CINEMA, now available on @spotify and @itunes! #carpetcitycinema #GilaFilms #indiefilm #podcasting #podcast #moviepodcast #LastFrankenstein.

The latest episode of the Gila Films podcast has been released! Carpet City Cinema takes listeners on a journey through the world of indie film, providing insights into the creation and production of independent movies. Available on both Spotify and iTunes, this podcast offers a unique perspective on the filmmaking scene.

In this episode, the team at Gila Films dives deep into the making of their latest project, Last Frankenstein. Listeners will get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and triumphs of independent filmmaking, as well as the creative process behind this exciting new movie. Don’t miss out on this essential podcast for any indie film aficionado!

Source : @GilaFilmLLC

New episode of the Gila Films podcast CARPET CITY CINEMA has dropped at @spotify and @itunes ! #carpetcitycinema #GilaFilms #indiefilm #podcasting #podcast #moviepodcast #LastFrankenstein