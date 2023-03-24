Check out the latest Celtics Lab Podcast with @sell_dalton discussing the Bucks, MVP, and Eastern Conference Playoffs. Plus, stay calm amidst Jaylen Brown chatter and some SlamBall talk. Sponsored by @FanDuel and @betterhelp.

Fresh Celtics Lab Podcast Ep: Exploring the Bucks, MVP, & Eastern Conference Playoffs feat. @sell_dalton

Plus: Staying composed amidst extensive Jaylen Brown discussions, SlamBall, and beyond

Powered by @FanDuel and @betterhelp .

The latest installment of the Celtics Lab Podcast is packed with exciting basketball content, featuring two insightful guests who cover a range of topics. In the first segment, host @sell_dalton chats with the knowledgeable @FanDuel about the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA’s MVP race, and predictions for the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. With the Bucks being one of the top teams in the league and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the running for a third MVP award, this is a must-listen for hoops fans.

In the second segment, @sell_dalton is joined by the entertaining @betterhelp to discuss current events in the world of the Boston Celtics. From the buzzing hype around Jaylen Brown to SlamBall (remember that?), this segment covers it all. Plus, they cover the importance of keeping a cool head in the midst of all the passionate opinions in Boston sports media. Tune in for a fun conversation that highlights the best of Celtics fandom.

Source : @CelticsLab

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast First: The Bucks, the MVP, and the Eastern Conference Playoffs with @sell_dalton Then: Keeping cool amid a lot of Jaylen Brown commentary, SlamBall, and more : @FanDuel x @betterhelp

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast☘️ First: The Bucks, the MVP, and the Eastern Conference Playoffs with @sell_dalton Then: Keeping cool amid a lot of Jaylen Brown commentary, SlamBall, and more ⚡️: @FanDuel x @betterhelp https://t.co/J2fImWYyxJ — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) March 24, 2023