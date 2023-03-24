Canada could become an energy superpower. Tune in to The Loonie Hour with guest @AndrewJWHaynes (60 chars)

Andrew J.W. Haynes joins The Loonie Hour to discuss Canada’s potential as an energy superpower..

Canada is in a prime position to establish itself as a powerhouse in the energy sector. With its vast natural resources, such as oil and gas reserves, hydroelectric power, and renewable energy sources like wind and solar, Canada has the potential to become a leading player in energy markets around the world.

Furthermore, Canada’s geographic location offers easy access to both Asia and Europe, making it a prime destination for energy exports. The country also has strong government support for energy innovation and investment in technology in the sector. With these advantages, Canada is well-suited to take advantage of growing global demand for energy and establish itself as a key player in the industry for years to come.

Source : @SteveSaretsky

