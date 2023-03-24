Burj Al-Arab: World’s best hotel with 1,790sqm of gold. Royal Suite at $20k p/night. 39% unoccupied. Sux to be rich.

Experience Ultimate Luxury at Burj Al-Arab, the World’s Finest Hotel Adorned with 1,790 Square Meters of Pure Gold Leaf. Nearly 40% of the Hotel is a Monument to Its Grandeur, While the Royal Suite, the Sole Available Accommodation, Starts from $20,000 per Night. Riches Can Be a Burden, After All. .

The Burj Al-Arab hotel, located in Dubai, is renowned as the best hotel in the world. One of the key features that makes it stand out is the fact that it is adorned with 1,790 square meters of pure gold leaf. However, it’s not just the gold that makes it an architectural marvel – 39% of the hotel is left uninhabitable, created solely to showcase the grandeur of the facility. Walking through the hotel, guests can expect to be wowed by the sheer magnitude of the space.

The Burj Al-Arab is not known for being a budget-friendly hotel. Only the Royal Suite is available for guests, with rates starting at $20,000 per night. For the elite few who can afford the outrageous price tag, expect to be treated like royalty throughout your stay. With such exorbitant rates, it’s safe to say that the Burj Al-Arab is a hotel that only the wealthiest can indulge in.

