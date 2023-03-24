Best cafe in Bombay for celeb spotting?

What’s the top spot in Bombay for spotting celebrities, aside from the airport gates? Is there a cafe or hangout that paparazzo Viral Bhayani frequents?.

Looking for a glimpse of Mumbai’s famous faces? While the airport gate is a popular spot for celeb spotting, there are other places in the city where you are more likely to rub shoulders with the stars. So, if you are keen on catching a glimpse of Viral Bhayani’s targets, there are plenty of options to consider.

One of the most popular spots for celeb sightings is the trendy, upscale neighborhood of Bandra. The area is a favorite haunt of Bollywood stars and is home to some of the city’s most exclusive restaurants and cafes, including the popular Pali Village Cafe, where stars like Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted. Other potential spots include fashion events, film premieres, and charity galas, all of which are frequented by Bollywood’s elite. So, whether you are looking for a coffee shop or a red carpet, there are plenty of places in Mumbai where you can spot the stars.

Source : @peeleraja

