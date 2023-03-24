Arby’s co-founder Leroy Raffel dies at 96.

At 96, Leroy Raffel, Co-Founder of Arby’s Fast Food Chain with his Brother in 1964, Dies..

Fast food chain pioneer Leroy Raffel has passed away at the age of 96. He will be forever remembered for co-founding the popular Arby’s chain alongside his brother in 1964. With over 3,000 locations worldwide, this chain has become a staple of the fast-food industry. While Raffel retired in 1978, he continued to be actively involved with Arby’s and the broader restaurant industry as it evolved over the years.

Raffel’s passing marks the end of an era in fast food history. His vision, along with his brother’s, was a driving force behind the success of the Arby’s chain. His contributions to the industry will continue to be celebrated and appreciated, as his legacy lives on. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @FortuneMagazine

