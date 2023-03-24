AjithKumar’s father (85) passed away due to health issues. May his soul rest in peace.

Ajith Kumar’s Father Subramaniyam (85) Dies Due to Health Issues; May His Soul Rest in Peace .

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Subramaniyam, father of actor Ajith Kumar. At the age of 85, Subramaniyam passed away early this morning due to health complications. This news has left many fans of Ajith Kumar in mourning, as they remember the man who raised the beloved actor.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ajith Kumar and his family during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in knowing that Subramaniyam’s legacy will live on through his son’s successful career and the memories they shared together. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @ajithism_offl

