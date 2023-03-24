Ajith Kumar’s father Subramaniam, aged 84, passed away in Chennai.

84-year-old father of Actor #AjithKumar, Subramaniam, passes away in Chennai.

The Indian film industry has lost a beloved member with the passing of Subramaniam, the father of renowned actor Ajith Kumar. At the age of 84, Subramaniam breathed his last in Chennai, leaving behind a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure.

Fondly remembered by his family and friends, Subramaniam’s contribution to the cinema industry will always be remembered with reverence. As Ajith Kumar and his family mourn their loss, the film industry and his fans alike stand in solidarity, paying tribute to a life that impacted countless individuals.

Source : @TheHinduCinema

