Actor Jiro Dan, known as Ultraman’s 2nd and MAT officer Hideki Goh, has passed away. Rest in peace.

“Passing of Jiro Dan – The Actor Known as 2nd Ultraman and MAT Officer Hideki Goh, Brings Grief to Japan”.

Tragic news has emerged from Japan today as it has been reported that Jiro Dan, the renowned actor famed for his role as the 2nd Ultraman and MAT officer Hideki Goh, has tragically passed away. Fans around the world are mourning the loss of this beloved actor who had an indelible impact on the entertainment industry.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry as well as the wider community who have expressed their heartbreak and condolences to his family, friends and fans. Although Jiro Dan may have left this world, his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace among the stars.

Source : @graysk94

