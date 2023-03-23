Twitter personality & Geometry Dash player, Raimby, dies at 16 after heart attack while playing “Abyss of Darkness” level. #RIPRaimby

At 16, Geometry Dash enthusiast and Twitter personality “Raimby” tragically dies of heart attack while playing “Abyss of Darkness” level..

Raimby, a notable Geometry Dash player and Twitter personality, has tragically passed away at the young age of 16. While playing the game’s notoriously difficult level, “Abyss of Darkness,” Raimby suddenly suffered from a heart attack.

Fans of the popular game immediately expressed their condolences and shock on social media, with many reflecting on the influential role Raimby played in the Geometry Dash community. Known for his impressive skills and humorous content, Raimby had amassed a large following on Twitter and YouTube, where he often shared gameplay videos and offered tips and tricks to fellow players. His sudden passing has left his supporters reeling and mourning the loss of a talented and beloved member of the gaming community.

Source : @SylvGMD

