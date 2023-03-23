“TV work is demanding, but coaching is tougher.” Listen & Subscribe to @MikeMiss25 Podcast.

CoachJayWright Talks TV Gig and Sweet 16 Preview on @MikeMiss25 Podcast.

In a recent episode of the MikeMiss25 podcast, former Villanova head coach Jay Wright opened up about his newfound career in the television world. Underlining the challenges of his new job, Wright reflected on the hard work it has taken him to find his place in the media spotlight. But despite the demanding nature of his new gig, the coach admitted that it pales in comparison to the intense responsibilities that come with coaching a college basketball team.

While discussing his role in the TV world, Wright didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the upcoming Sweet 16 games with the listeners. Offering his predictions on which teams will make it through to the next round, the coach’s insights were as compelling as they are insightful. With Wright’s experience both on and off the court, his words provide invaluable commentary and perspective on the world of basketball.

Source : @BetRivers

