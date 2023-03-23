Smalls picked a lesser-known cartoon jersey: Sand-Man was ballin’ Don’t miss The Vault’s new episode, out tomorrow at noon on YouTube.

“The Sand-Man’s Cartoon Jersey makes it to Smalls’ Best Picks” – Catch the complete lineup on tomorrow’s episode of The Vault on YouTube at noon .

Smalls made a bold choice for one of his “Best Cartoon Jerseys” picks, selecting The Sand-Man for his exceptional basketball skills. This animated character was definitely HOOPIN’ on the court, proving to be a formidable opponent against any challenger. Fans can’t wait to see who else will make the cut when the latest episode of The Vault premieres tomorrow at noon on YouTube.

If you’re a fan of classic cartoons and basketball, then you won’t want to miss this exciting episode. Smalls and his crew will be showcasing their favorite basketball jerseys from the world of animation, celebrating the unique blend of sports and storytelling that these beloved characters represent. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good laugh, be sure to tune in to The Vault and discover the ultimate collection of cartoon basketball jerseys.

Source : @ThoughtsFTB

Smalls went with a deep cut on one of his “Best Cartoon Jerseys” picks. The Sand-Man was HOOPIN’ Tune in to a brand new episode of The Vault tomorrow at noon on YouTube to see the rest of the boys’ picks

Smalls went with a deep cut on one of his “Best Cartoon Jerseys” picks. The Sand-Man was HOOPIN’ 🏀 Tune in to a brand new episode of The Vault tomorrow at noon on YouTube to see the rest of the boys’ picks 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IFjqfSb210 — Thoughts From The Bench (@ThoughtsFTB) March 23, 2023