Shia terrorists strike in New Karachi, killing Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat leader and legal adviser Bhai Salim Khatri Jam. #StopSunniKilling #اہلسنت_لہو_لہو

Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat Leader Killed in Firing by Shia Terrorists Trained in Iran in New Karachi.

A recent incident has brought to light the escalating violence in Karachi, as Iranian-trained Shia terrorists have fired on citizens once again. The attack occurred in New Karachi, resulting in the death of Bhai Salim Khatri Jam, who was a prominent leader of the Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat Karachi division, as well as a provincial legal adviser. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing sectarian tensions in the region.

The Ahlesunnat Wal Jamaat movement has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the attack, calling for an end to the senseless violence that is claiming innocent lives. The voices of the people of Karachi are speaking out against this latest wave of terrorism, and are calling for greater action to be taken to ensure safety and security for all citizens. It is vitally important that we come together as a community to work towards a peaceful and harmonious future, and put an end to the cycle of violence that threatens to tear apart our city.

Source : @Muavia883

