Sen. Imee Marcos denied rumors of her mom’s death: “Last week pa ‘yan, ang bad ng nagkakalat.”

Senator Imee Marcos Refutes Speculations on Her Mother’s Death: Rumors Have Been Circulating for Over a Week Now..

Senator Imee Marcos has refuted rumors circulating about the supposed death of her mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos. The Senator spoke out last week, condemning the malicious spread of false information.

These rumors have caused distress to many people, and Senator Marcos expressed her disappointment at those who continue to spread these lies. Despite the rumors, Imelda Marcos remains alive and well, and the Senator has urged the public to disregard any information to the contrary.

Source : @cnnphilippines

Senator Imee Marcos denies rumors that her mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, has passed away: Last week pa 'yan (rumors), ang bad ng nagkakalat.

