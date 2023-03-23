“My wife’s passing: Coping with overwhelming self-centered thoughts “.

I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. Losing a loved one can be an incredibly difficult and painful experience, and my heart goes out to you during this challenging time. While grief can be an intensely personal experience, it’s important to remember that others are also affected by your loss.

As you navigate your feelings and emotions, it’s important to try and strike a balance between caring for yourself and acknowledging the needs of those around you. Remember that you are not alone in your grief, and that there are resources available to help you through this difficult time. Whether it’s talking to a trusted friend or therapist, joining a support group, or simply taking time for self-care, know that there are steps you can take to ease your pain and find a way forward.

Source : @tv_in_bnw

your wife has passed away and all you think about is yourself?

your wife has passed away and all you think about is yourself? 😭 https://t.co/pWGHBVHHSa — totol (@tv_in_bnw) March 23, 2023