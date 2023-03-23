Screenwriter Norman Steinberg, known for ‘Blazing Saddles’, passed away at 83.

Screenwriter of Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles,” Norman Steinberg, dies at age 83..

Renowned screenwriter Norman Steinberg, best known for his work on the iconic Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles, has passed away at the age of 83. His contributions to the comedy genre have left a lasting impact on the industry and will be deeply missed by his colleagues and fans alike. Throughout his illustrious career, Steinberg wrote for numerous television shows and movies, including the hit sitcoms Cosby and Johnny Dangerously.

Despite facing many challenges throughout his life, including a battle with cancer, Steinberg continued to inspire and delight audiences with his unparalleled wit and creativity. His work remains a beloved part of the entertainment industry, and his unique voice will continue to influence future generations of writers and comedians. We send our heartfelt condolences to Steinberg’s family and friends during this difficult time, as the entertainment world mourns the loss of a true comedic legend.

