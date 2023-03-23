Sad news: JV from @Wild949 has passed away. Thoughts with JV’s loved ones & Wild 94.9 team.

Wild 94.9 Mourns the Passing of Beloved JV – Our Thoughts and Condolences Go Out to His Family and Colleagues..

Yesterday, we received the devastating news of JV’s passing. As a beloved personality at Wild 94.9, JV captured the hearts of listeners and colleagues alike. We offer our heartfelt condolences to JV’s family and friends, as well as the entire team at Wild 94.9 who undoubtedly feel the immeasurable loss of their valued teammate.

JV’s legacy will continue to live on in the countless lives he touched through his humor, kindness, and passion for entertaining. As we reflect on his life, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing each moment and the impact one person can have on a community. Rest in peace, JV.

Source : @ShorelineAmp

We are heartbroken to learn that JV from @Wild949 has passed away. Our hearts go out to JV’s friends & family as well as the entire team at Wild 94.9. pic.twitter.com/rrhkwJGy0O — Shoreline Amp (@ShorelineAmp) March 23, 2023