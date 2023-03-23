Raimby, the renowned Geometry Dash player and Twitter personality, died at 16 from a heart attack while playing “Abyss of Darkness” level.

Raimby, Geometry Dash Enthusiast and Twitter Personality, Dies at 16 After Heart Attack While Playing “Abyss of Darkness” Level.

Raimby, a well-known Geometry Dash player and Twitter personality, has tragically passed away at the young age of 16. This heartbreaking news came after Raimby suffered a heart attack while playing the challenging level known as “Abyss of Darkness.” Despite immediate efforts to save him, Raimby did not survive.

Raimby’s love for gaming, especially the popular platformer Geometry Dash, had made him a beloved figure among gamers and social media users. His Twitter page had a large following thanks to his entertaining gaming clips and his active engagement with other players. This sudden loss has left many in shock, and the gaming community has rallied to offer their condolences to Raimby’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @zRaimby

"Geometry Dash Player and Twitter Personality "Raimby" has passed away at the age of 16 after having a heart attack while playing the Geometry Dash level "Abyss of Darkness" – Patty — Raimby (@zRaimby) March 23, 2023