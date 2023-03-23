“Prophets pass, but promised one arrived. Messiah Day.”

“The Awaited One in the Resemblance of Jesus Has Come: Celebrating Promised Messiah Day”.

On the auspicious occasion of Promised Messiah Day, we reflect on the profound message of hope and renewal that it brings. As we remember the passing of Jesus, we are reminded of the transient nature of existence and the inevitability of death.

Yet in his passing, we find solace in the belief that the one awaited, the Messianic figure who would embody divine love and grace, has come in his resemblance. We are inspired to honor this legacy by living a life of kindness, compassion, and service to others. Let us together celebrate the life and teachings of Jesus and the timeless message of hope that he continues to bring to the world. #MessiahHasCome

Source : @AMEATahir

