PromisedMessiahDay – The awaited one has come, resembling Jesus who passed away like other prophets of God. #MessiahHasCome

“The Promised Messiah has Arrived in the Likeness of Jesus and Other Prophets of God” #PromisedMessiahDay.

On Promised Messiah Day, we commemorate the arrival of the one long-awaited and prophesied to come. While Jesus passed away like all other prophets of God, his resemblance lives on through the one who has come. This Messiah has brought a message of peace, love, and unity, and has inspired countless individuals around the world to live according to these principles.

Through his teachings, this Messiah has brought hope to those in despair, comfort to those in pain, and guidance to those seeking a spiritual path. He has united people of different backgrounds and faiths under one banner, emphasizing the importance of love and respect for all humanity. On this day, we celebrate the arrival of the Promised Messiah and the eternal impact his teachings have had on the world. #MessiahHasCome.

Source : @amea_em1

#MessiahHasCome “Jesus has passed away like all other prophets of God. The one awaited has come in his resemblance.” #PromisedMessiahDay

#MessiahHasCome “Jesus has passed away like all other prophets of God. The one awaited has come in his resemblance.” #PromisedMessiahDay — AMEA EM (@amea_em1) March 23, 2023