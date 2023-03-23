“Revolutionary #Prehydration Method for Dry Ingredients Excites Bakers and Food Processors, but Lacks Sustainability and Energy Efficiency without Liquid Addition in Mixing Chamber”.

Prehydration has been one of the remarkable advancements in the baking and food processing industry in recent times. The technique of prehydration enables the full range of dry ingredients to be moistened beforehand, thereby enhancing the quality and texture of the end product. It has been hailed as a game-changer by bakers and food processors across the globe, owing to its effectiveness in maintaining the consistency of the product, boost shelf-life, and improve the overall sensory experience.

However, prehydration can be a process that leads to energy consumption and sustainability issues, which could make it less cost-effective for manufacturers. To mitigate this challenge, high-pressure liquid addition to drys in a simple Mixing Chamber is recommended. This approach enables a more efficient and sustainable prehydration process while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. By adopting this method, the baking and food processing industry will continue to enjoy the benefits of prehydration with less impact on the environment and reduced operational costs.

"#prehydration " of the full range of dry ingredients is the best #technology seen by bakers and food processors in decades. However, without the use of high-pressure liquid addition to drys in a simple Mixing Chamber, no #sustainability or #energy benef…