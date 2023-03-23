PAW Patrol Director for Season 3, Ted Bastien, has died.

The Director of PAW Patrol since Season 3, Ted Bastien, has passed away..

The sad news has come in that Ted Bastien, who has been the director of PAW Patrol since Season 3, has passed away. PAW Patrol is a popular children’s television show that follows a group of rescue dogs on their adventures. Bastien’s contribution to the show will not be forgotten, as he helped bring the beloved characters and stories to life.

Under Bastien’s direction, PAW Patrol has continued to captivate its young audience with its engaging storytelling and lovable characters. The show’s success is a testament to the talent and passion that Bastien brought to the production. His loss will be felt deeply among the show’s crew and fans, who will surely miss his creative contributions. Rest in peace, Ted Bastien.

Source : @TVShowsFan

Ted Bastien the director of PAW Patrol since Season 3 has passed away.

Ted Bastien the director of PAW Patrol since Season 3 has passed away.https://t.co/7jFVqjfUxM — TV Shows Fan (@TVShowsFan) March 22, 2023