Our auctioneer, aged between 30-40, has died. (48 characters)

Local Auctioneer Passes Away at Approximately 35-40 Years Old..

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved local auctioneer. He leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and a genuine love for his craft. His unique brand of humor and wit earned him a special place in the hearts of his colleagues and clients.

Although his exact age remains a mystery, his incomparable skill and talent were undeniable. He brought joy and excitement to every auction he presided over, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear friend.

Source : @Dadsaysjokes

Our local auctioneer has passed away. He was somewhere around 30? 35? 35? 40.

Our local auctioneer has passed away. He was somewhere around 30? 35? 35? 40. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 23, 2023