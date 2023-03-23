One of Cora’s pups has died.

Sad News: Cora’s Puppy Has Died. .

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that one of Cora’s puppies has passed away. This devastating loss has left us feeling deeply saddened and grieving for the precious life that was taken too soon. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Cora and her litter during this difficult time.

Although we cannot imagine the pain Cora and her remaining puppies must feel, we will ensure they receive all the love and support they need. In loving memory of the lost puppy, we will continue to honor and cherish the memory of their short life. May they rest in peace and forever be remembered as a cherished member of our community.

Source : @YRGNews

One of Cora’s puppies has passed away.

One of Cora’s puppies has passed away.💔😔 pic.twitter.com/fUEuuE1sOE — YourNEWS🩸 (@YRGNews) March 23, 2023