New HoneyDew episode out now! Learn about Craig’s battle with cystic fibrosis & his double lung transplant. #TheHoneyDew #CysticFibrosis

Get Ready for a Mind-Blowing Episode of The HoneyDew with Y’all feat. Craig Konowal: Uncovering the Struggles of Cystic Fibrosis and a Miraculous Double Lung Transplant Donor Story!.

If you’re looking for an emotionally powerful podcast episode that will leave you feeling inspired, then be sure to check out the latest edition of The HoneyDew with Y’all. Host Craig Konowal shares his deeply personal story of living with cystic fibrosis and his miraculous journey to finding a double lung transplant donor. With raw honesty and vulnerability, Konowal highlights the lowlights of his battle with this chronic disease, including his struggles with depression and anxiety.

But despite the challenges he faced, Konowal never gave up hope. His remarkable story of perseverance and serendipity will astonish you, and by the end of the episode, you’ll be rooting for him every step of the way. This edition of The HoneyDew with Y’all is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the importance of never giving up on oneself. Don’t miss it!

Source : @ryansickler

A new episode of The HoneyDew with Y’all is up! Craig Konowal Highlights the Lowlights of Cystic Fibrosis & his amazing story of finding a direct lifesaving double lung transplant donor! What happens next will🤯🤯🤯🤯! It’s The HoneyDew with Y’all, y’all!https://t.co/m8vXINCGHV pic.twitter.com/gUt9RRYWTN — Ryan Sickler (@ryansickler) March 23, 2023