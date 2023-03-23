New @FPC_FantasyPod episode with @SenraSays, @TheRundown_BH, and Ikili discussing the lively trade market in #NFL and #Dynasty leagues. #MarchMadness

Fresh Edition of FPC FantasyPod: A March Madness of Trades in NFL and Dynasty.

In the latest installment of the Full Press Fantasy Podcast, hosts @SenraSays and @TheRundown_BH welcome special guest Ikili to delve into the exciting world of trading within the NFL and Dynasty leagues. The trio provide insightful analysis and commentary on the current status of the trade market during the #MarchMadness of the league season.

Listeners are treated to a dynamic discussion on the latest trades, potential sleeper picks, and the many nuances involved in building a strong and competitive fantasy football team. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to up their game and stay ahead of the competition. Tune in now to join the conversation!

Source : @FPC_FantasyPod

New episode of the @FPC_FantasyPod @SenraSays and @TheRundown_BH are joined by Ikili in order to talk about all the #MarchMadness of trading time. Both in the #NFL and #Dynasty the trade market is well and alive. @FP_Coverage @FullPressNFL

New episode of the @FPC_FantasyPod @SenraSays and @TheRundown_BH are joined by Ikili in order to talk about all the #MarchMadness of trading time. Both in the #NFL and #Dynasty the trade market is well and alive.@FP_Coverage @FullPressNFL https://t.co/sO9YIu98eE — Full Press Fantasy Podcast (@FPC_FantasyPod) March 23, 2023