Michael Reaves, DCAU writer/editor, passed at 72. Won Emmy for writing in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ & worked on films. RIP. #DC #Batman

Michael Reaves, an accomplished writer and editor in the field of animation, passed away at the age of 72. Reaves was a key contributor to the critically acclaimed Batman animated series of the 1990s, winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program. Over the course of his career, Reaves wrote over a dozen episodes of the series, including two feature films: Mask of the Phantasm and Mystery of the Batwoman.

Reaves’ legacy in the animation industry will be felt for years to come. His work on Batman: The Animated Series helped elevate the show to cult status, setting a high standard for animated storytelling that is still emulated today. Along with other talented writers and animators, Reaves helped cement the DC Animated Universe as one of the most beloved and enduring properties in contemporary animation. Fans and colleagues alike mourn his passing and honor his contributions to the world of animation.

Source : @HistoftheBatman

#DCAU writer & editor Michael Reaves has passed away at the age of 72. Winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program, Reaves helped write over a dozen episodes of ‘#Batman: The Animated Series’ & films ‘Mask of the Phantasm’ and ‘Mystery of the Batwoman’. pic.twitter.com/HcXStR9GTF — Darknight Archivist ✌🏽💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) March 23, 2023