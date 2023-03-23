Michael Reaves, author and writer, has passed away. RIP.

Renowned author and writer Michael Reaves passes away, leaving a great void in the world of animation and literature. His contributions to classics such as Batman: The Animated Series and several books will be dearly remembered. Rest in Peace, Sir..

In a heartbreaking announcement, the beloved author and writer Michael Reaves has been reported passed away. With heavy hearts, fans of his numerous works, including several episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, express their gratitude for his immense contribution to the world of animation and literature. He has touched countless lives through his amazing storytelling skills and will be deeply missed.

Michael Reaves’ impact on the creative world cannot be understated. He has captured the hearts and imaginations of his readers and viewers with his incredible talent and undeniable passion. The legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire new generations of writers and artists to tell their stories with the same level of dedication and excellence that he did. Thank you, Michael Reaves, for everything you have given us. May you rest in peace.

Source : @TheAnimatedBat

Sad news. It's been said that Michael Reaves has passed away..

Author and Writer.

Among his numerous works, he wrote several episodes of Batman: The animated series and many other animated series and books.

Thank you for everything, Sir. You will be greatly missed

Sad news. It's been said that Michael Reaves has passed away..

Author and Writer.

Among his numerous works, he wrote several episodes of Batman: The animated series and many other animated series and books.

Thank you for everything, Sir. You will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/N5F0CRPVw6 — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) March 22, 2023