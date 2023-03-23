It’s best to keep some fools away from social media. #SaintsFC tweeted about a deceased player from the 60s, but a Spurs fan had to chime in. What if we disrespected tributes for Jimmy Greaves with this nonsense? (67 characters)

Why Certain Individuals Shouldn’t Have Social Media: Spurs Fan’s Insensitive Comment on #SaintsFC Tribute to Deceased Player from the 60s.

The image shows a tweet by a Tottenham Hotspur fan who made a disrespectful comment on a tribute tweet made by Southampton Football Club for a former player who passed away in the 1960s. This has sparked outrage among many football fans, who are calling for better regulation of social media to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

It is unfortunate that some individuals use social media platforms to spread hate and disrespect towards others, especially when it involves the deceased. Such behavior is unacceptable and reflects poorly on the person and their community. It is important to remember that social media is a powerful tool that can be used for positive or negative purposes. It is up to us as individuals to be responsible and considerate in our interactions online.

As we mourn the loss of Jimmy Greaves, a legendary football player who recently passed away, we must honor his legacy by showing respect and compassion towards him and his family. Let this be a reminder that football is not just a game, but a source of joy and inspiration for millions of people around the world. Let us work together to ensure that social media remains a safe and positive space for all.

Source : @SaintRobinho86

This is why some idiots shouldn’t be allowed social media. #SaintsFC tweeting about a player from the 60’s who has passed away, yet this Spurs fan has felt the need to comment. Imagine if we pissed all over tributes for Jimmy Greaves with this sort of horse shit pic.twitter.com/0XXHJOBCy1 — Rob Price (@SaintRobinho86) March 22, 2023