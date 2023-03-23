Human rights champion Tilman Zülch, founder of @GfbV, has passed away.

Tilman Zülch, founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples, a champion for human rights, has left us. Our hearts are heavy with mourning. (@GfbV).

It is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to Tilman Zülch, a valiant defender of human rights, who has recently passed away. As the founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples (@GfbV), he dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of marginalized communities worldwide.

Tilman’s legacy as an advocate for human rights is unparalleled. His work has touched countless lives and inspired many to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society. We pay tribute to his lifetime of dedication and commitment, and we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Tilman.

Source : @FUEN_Info

A great fighter for human rights has passed away. We mourn Tilman Zülch, the founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples (@GfbV).

😢 A great fighter for human rights has passed away. We mourn Tilman Zülch, the founder of the Society for Threatened Peoples (@GfbV). pic.twitter.com/6iwVVGWN0q — FUEN (@FUEN_Info) March 23, 2023