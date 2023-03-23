Epel has departed. RIP.

Epel is no more..

The realm of Twisted Wonderland has lost one of its most esteemed inhabitants, as Epel has passed away. The news was shared on social media platform Twitter, along with a poignant image that pays tribute to the beloved member of the community. The message is accompanied by a poignant caption that reads “Epel has passed away”, which has left many of the character’s fans and followers deeply saddened.

Epel was revered for being an iconic figure within the Twisted Wonderland universe, and their passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. As the community mourns this tremendous loss, many have shared their condolences, memories, and well-wishes with each other. Epel’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, and they will remain an inspiration to all those who knew and loved them. Despite the sorrow and pain that comes with such a loss, it is heartening to see how the Twisted Wonderland community has come together to honor and remember this remarkable individual.

Source : @twistedanything

Epel has passed away..

Epel has passed away.. pic.twitter.com/xJ7J5rq9iQ — twisted wonderland anything bot (@twistedanything) March 23, 2023