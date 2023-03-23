Condolences to @Handels_facket & family of Ninel Jansson – 1st woman chair of Handels & inspiring trade union leader. RIP.

Condolences to @Handels_facket, @HandelsLinda, and loved ones of Ninel Jansson – first female chairperson of Handels – who passed away. Her outstanding leadership, passion and inspiration will be missed dearly. Rest in peace..

Our sincere condolences go out to @Handels_facket, @HandelsLinda, and the family and friends of Ninel Jansson, the first female chairperson of Handels, who has passed away. Her outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the trade union have left an indelible mark on the organization and her colleagues.

Ninel’s dedication and inspiring leadership will be deeply missed. She played a pivotal role in advancing gender equality and empowering women, not only within the trade union but in society at large. Rest in peace, Ninel. Your legacy will continue to live on within our hearts and the trade union movement.

