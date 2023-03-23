Comic book artist Joe Giella, known for Batman, Flash and Green Lantern work, died at 94.

Joe Giella, Famed for His Illustrations of Batman, Flash and Green Lantern, and Considered One of the Last Great Silver Age Comic Book Artists, Dies at the Age of 94..

On March 22, 2023, the comic book world lost a legend as Joe Giella passed away at the age of 94. He was widely recognized as one of the last great Silver Age comic book artists, having created memorable works on Batman, Flash and Green Lantern. His talent and contributions to the industry will not be forgotten.

Giella was a master of his craft and his artwork was beloved by fans around the world. He’s remembered for his signature style and attention to detail, which helped to define the Silver Age of comic books. Although his passing is a sad loss for the community, we can take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through his beautiful artwork.

Source : @CBR

