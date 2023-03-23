Burping prevents explosive egg/kamado openings, keeping your eyebrows safe. #BBQtip

Open Your Egg/Kamado Safely: Why Burping is the Best Method. A guide to BBQ definitions..

When it comes to opening an egg/kamado for BBQ, there’s one important tip you don’t want to forget: burping. It may sound odd, but releasing a small amount of air before fully opening the lid is crucial to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

Without this step, the oxygen rushes in and can cause a sudden flare-up that may singe your eyebrows or even start a fire. So, if you want to ensure a safe and successful BBQ experience, remember to burp your egg/kamado before opening it up. It’s a quick and easy step that could save you from potential harm.

Overall, taking the time to learn about BBQ safety and techniques can greatly enhance your cooking skills and enjoyment of BBQ. Keep in mind the small but significant details, such as burping your egg/kamado, and you’ll be on your way to a delicious and incident-free meal.

Source : @meathead

"Burping" is the best way to open an egg/kamado. Forget, and oxygen rushes in and your eyebrows rush out. #BBQ definitions https://t.co/lzhDBC2Fsa — Meathead "BBQ Whisperer, Hedonism Evangelist” (@meathead) March 23, 2023