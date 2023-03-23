Buffett praises Henry Singleton’s exceptional record in American business.

, whom Warren Buffett praised for having the top-notch operational and capital allocation track record in American business..

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in history, once raved about Henry Singleton’s business prowess, stating that Singleton had the “best operating and capital deployment record in American business.” This is high praise, considering that Buffett is known for his acumen in identifying top-performing companies. In light of this, it is worth exploring the life and career of Henry Singleton to understand how he earned such impressive accolades.

Singleton was the CEO of electronics and aerospace company Teledyne from 1961 to 1986. During this time, he transformed the struggling firm into a thriving enterprise. One of his most notable accomplishments was his focus on acquisitions, as he used Teledyne’s steady cash flow to buy out other companies that complemented its existing operations. This approach helped Singleton build a diverse conglomerate that was resilient to economic downturns. Additionally, Singleton remained frugal in his personal habits, investing most of his wealth in real estate instead of expensive luxury goods. His fiscally responsible behavior earned him admiration from both Buffett and the financial community at large.

Source : @F_Compounders

