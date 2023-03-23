Bill Schechner, former KPIX reporter & anchor, passes away at 81. RIP.

Bill Schechner, a Former KPIX Reporter and Anchor, Passes Away at 81 After Battling Illness, Confirms Longtime Friend and Colleague Linda Schacht. #RIP.

Renowned former KPIX reporter and anchor, Bill Schechner, has passed away at the age of 81, after struggling with a long illness. His demise has been confirmed by Linda Schacht, a veteran journalist and his longtime colleague at KPIX. Schechner, who had made significant contributions to the field of journalism throughout his life, will always be remembered as an influential figure in the industry.

Schechner’s expertise and dedication to his craft made him a highly respected journalist, and his contributions to the industry have left a significant impact on many who have followed in his footsteps. Although he may no longer be with us, his contributions to the world of journalism will never be forgotten. His passing is a loss not just for the KPIX community, but for the entire journalism community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of reporters and broadcasters.

Source : @KPIXtv

