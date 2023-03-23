Best self-care: call out, get greasy fav food, cry in bed. #therapy

“Indulging in Comfort Food and Embracing Emotions: A Self-Care Strategy for a Rough Day.”.

At times, taking a break from work and giving yourself the comfort of your favorite greasy meal, while indulging in a good cry in bed, can do wonders for your soul. Although it may seem counterproductive to lay in bed all day and give in to negative emotions, it can actually be the self-care you need for a successful day. Emotions can become overwhelming, and bottling them up can lead to more significant problems. Taking the necessary time to take care of yourself can ultimately benefit your mental health and overall well-being.

It’s essential to recognize that self-care encompasses more than just physical maintenance, but it also consists of nurturing your mind and soul. Sometimes, a mental health day is necessary for individuals who need to recharge their emotional battery. Taking some time to be with yourself, relax and reflect on your feelings can help improve productivity and creativity in the long run. In essence, taking a day off for self-care isn’t a sign of weakness or laziness, but rather a recognition of the need to prioritize your emotional well-being to be successful in all aspects of life.

Source : @bebesatanas_

Sometimes calling out of work, getting yourself your favoritest greasiest food and eating it in bed while crying is the best therapy you need for the day. #selfcare — ✨MAMADUSA✨ (@bebesatanas_) March 23, 2023