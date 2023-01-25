When should you not take melatonin – Is it OK to take melatonin every night?

When is it not recommended to use melatonin?

Melatonin should not be taken if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have an autoimmune illness, have a seizure disorder, or suffer from depression. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, you should discuss treatment options with your primary care physician.

Is it safe to use melatonin nightly as a supplement?

Dr. Ramkissoon does not advise taking melatonin for an extended period, regardless of whether or not it is effective in assisting with sleep. According to Dr. Ramkissoon, “Specifically, since if you think you need to take melatonin every night to get to sleep, we need to understand why that’s the case,” we should try to figure out why people have that belief.

What are the potential drawbacks associated with melatonin?

Melatonin is known to cause various adverse effects, the most prevalent of which is a headache. Dizziness. Other potential adverse effects of melatonin include vivid dreams or nightmares, although these are much less common.

Very temporary feelings of depression.

Irritability.

Cramps in the stomach.

Diarrhea.

Constipation.

Reduced ability to hunger.

Nighttime episodes of urinary incontinence

How much melatonin is considered safe to take before bed?

Melatonin is considered safe for most people, and many individuals do not experience serious adverse effects even when taken in excessive amounts. Even so, an overdose can create undesirable side effects. Limit your nighttime dose to no more than one to three milligrams.