What if I drink 500 mg of caffeine – How long does 500mg of caffeine stay in your system?

What happens if I consume 500 milligrams of caffeine?

Caffeine poses a severe threat to one’s health when consumed in large amounts regularly, especially when the amount consumed is more significant than 500 milligrams. Even at doses higher than 400 milligrams per day, caffeine can induce sleeplessness, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, dizziness, fever, increased thirst, and excessive urination.

How long does it take for your system to get rid of 500 milligrams of caffeine?

Within 15 minutes, you will begin to feel the benefits of the caffeine. After an hour, the levels in your bloodstream will reach their highest, where they will remain for several hours. When you drink caffeine, around half of it will still be in your body 6 hours later. Your bloodstream may still have traces of caffeine even after 10 hours.

Is it safe to consume 600 mg of caffeine?

Overdoing Caffeine Can Be Dangerous

A healthy diet for adults can include as much as 400 mg of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to the amount of caffeine found in two to four cups of coffee that are 8 ounces each, as stated in the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans published by the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the Food and Drug Administration, a daily dose of 600 mg is excessive.

Is a daily intake of 600 mg of caffeine too much?

Consuming more than 600 milligrams of caffeine daily may have short-term side effects. The long-term effects of this dose could include persistent insomnia, ongoing anxiety, sadness, and difficulties with the stomach. Additionally, it has the potential to either produce high blood pressure or to make existing high blood pressure worse.